2nd Annual Backpack Giveaway hosted by Greedy and LeeLee Williams

4th of July with the annual hometown celebration.FREE to the public.The “Big Show” begins at 6pm downtown at the Otstott Park gazebo.

The fun begins with a Children’s trike/bike parade including Uncle Sam himself and maybe even a few people dressed in historic summertime clothing strolling around.

At 9:30 PM the Fireworks finale begins over the Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown. Behind the Jeffersonian Institute, Jefferson, Tx

5:45 PM -- Children's Parade Line Up6:00 PM -- Welcome , Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance6:00 PM -- Children's Parade & Judging6:15 PM -- Ice Cream Championship Judging6:30 PM -- Cake & Pie Auction--Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library7:30 PM -- Band Concert--Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band8:00 PM -- Intermission--Presentation of Trophies to Ice Cream Winners8:15 PM -- Band Concerts Resumes9:15 PM -- Finish of the Quaker State 500 Duck Race9:30 PM -- FIREWORKS FANTAZMAGORIA!!

For more information visit: https://visitjeffersontexas.com/