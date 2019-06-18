A Summer of Glass with Charlyn Reynolds

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s the SUMMER OF GLASS at ARTSPACE with the Texas Contemporary Glass Exhibition now through August 10th. You can see this exhibition FREE and then walk down the street to 801 Crockett St. next to the big white dog to watch Charlyn do a live glass sculpting demonstration tonight at Central ArtStation from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Visit Artspace Shreveport or call the Central ArtStation at 318-673-6500 for more information.

