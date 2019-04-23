Angel Run / David Rice Memorial 5K Living Local

Holy Angels’ David Rice Memorial Walk & Run is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together for a fun event while making a difference in the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. You and your teammates will walk and run along a scenic route in southeast Shreveport. This is the only walk and run held in this area and gives all who participate the opportunity to enjoy the beauty of the neighborhoods of Ellerbe Road. You don’t want to miss this unique run that benefits the lives of the residents at Holy Angels!