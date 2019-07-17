Blackberry & Rosemary Shrub with Benchmark American Brasserie

There's a new exhibition opening at the Central Artstation Tuesday, July 30 that will showcase almost 20 local artist who have been working to capture the faces of this "uncommon, creative, cultural community." The art will highlight places like Korner Lounge, Logan Mansion, Providence House, Visions of Hope, among others. We welcomed Director of Shreveport Common, Wendy Benscoter and Director of 'The Faces of Shreveport Common' Whitney Tates to our studio to tell us more about this exciting exhibit. Open from July 30th - September 6th.