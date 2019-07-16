Building a better Brentwood for the community

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
94°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Von der Leyen: pro-EU fixture in Merkel’s Cabinets
Top Stories
SPD: Woman dies after being run over during argument
Louisiana man arrested for causing second fatal crash in less than four months
Mahony trails Cotton in fundraising for Arkansas Senate race
Arrest announced in murder of Baton Rouge museum founder
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Flooding forcing University of Arkansas Hope – Texarkana campus closures
Top Stories
Flash flooding prompts water rescues across southwest Arkansas
Remnants of Barry drench parts of southwest Arkansas
Flash Flood Update: Flash Flood Warning extended to 6 pm
Flood Producing rain possible tonight and Tuesday morning over SW Arkansas
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Roach, Jackson praise boxing training to fight Parkinson’s
Top Stories
Bezuidenhout seeks Portrush ‘revenge’ after beta-blocker ban
Woods trying to get up to speed for final major of year
The Latest: Ole Miss brings young QB to SEC media days
Pujols’ 3 hits, 3 RBIs power streaking Halos past Astros 9-6
Community
Contests
Red River Balloon Rally
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Shreveport Police Chief shares resources needed to equip all officers with body cams
Top Stories
Barksdale Air Force Base Honors Fallen Airman
Annual Shreveport softball tournament takes a swing at sickle cell disease
ArkLaTex sandbag locations
SPD hosting ‘All in One’ softball game
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
The Latest: Judge orders R&B singer R. Kelly held in jail
Top Stories
South African musician Johnny Clegg dies at 66 after cancer
Top Stories
CNN plans to set debate lineup reminiscent of sports
Steve Cannon, writer and patron of the arts, dead at 84
Beyoncé and docs on R. Kelly, Michael Jackson get Emmy nods
Partial list of nominees for annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Baton Rouge police to hold news conference on death of museum founder
Building a better Brentwood for the community
Living Local
by:
Fernanda Hernandez
Posted:
Jul 16, 2019 / 12:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 16, 2019 / 12:32 PM CDT
Don't Miss
Tablet catches fire in child’s hands
Arkansas mother says cockroaches have invaded her apartment
Newsfeed Now for July 15: Flooding in the South; Deputy tackles suspect
Police: Flushing drugs could create ‘meth gators’ in Alabama
Air Force major charged with murder in death of Texas wife
Human chain helps rescue swimmer in Gulf
Video shows deputy tackling suspect on the beach during air show
Red River Balloon Rally
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out