Camp Gladiator on Living Local

If you’ve resolutioned to be more fit and healthy this 2019, we found the perfect activity for you.

Camp Gladiator is helping people everywhere not only get fit but helping them experience a life-changing fitness community. We welcome to the studio Kelly Wheeler, with Camp Gladiator who told us how they’re changing the game in fitness and health. If you’re ready to change the way you do fitness and you’re ready to become part of Camp Gladiator, give Kelly a call at (803) 940-0481.