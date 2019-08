You don’t want to miss this FREE glass blowing demonstration downtown at the Central ArtStation at 801 Crockett St. next to the big white dog Monday and Tuesday night starting at 5:00 p.m. Remember that for a few more weeks, you can also see almost 30 pieces of incredible glass art on display FREE now through August 28 at ARTSPACE at 708 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport. Visit artspaceshreveport.com for more information.