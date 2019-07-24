Living Local web header

Easy Homemade Pizza Pockets

Ingredients

  • 1 can of biscuits 
  • 10 cubes mozzarella cheese approx 3/4 oz each
  • 5 tablespoons pizza sauce
  • 10-15 tablespoons of your favorite pizza toppings
  • Shredded cheese
  • Pizza Sauce for dipping

Instructions

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Roll each biscuit out very thin. Place sauce and toppings inside each.
  3. Fold the biscuits (like a taco), pinch the edges shut and then bring the corners under and roll to make a ball.
  4. Top each pizza bomb with a sprinkle of shredded cheese & seasoning.
  5. Place biscuits on a parchment lined pan seam side down.
  6. Put them in the oven and lower the heat to 350 degrees. Bake 13-16 minutes or until lightly browned.
  7. Serve with warm pizza sauce for dipping.

