Easy Homemade Pizza Pockets

Ingredients
- 1 can of biscuits
- 10 cubes mozzarella cheese approx 3/4 oz each
- 5 tablespoons pizza sauce
- 10-15 tablespoons of your favorite pizza toppings
- Shredded cheese
- Pizza Sauce for dipping
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Roll each biscuit out very thin. Place sauce and toppings inside each.
- Fold the biscuits (like a taco), pinch the edges shut and then bring the corners under and roll to make a ball.
- Top each pizza bomb with a sprinkle of shredded cheese & seasoning.
- Place biscuits on a parchment lined pan seam side down.
- Put them in the oven and lower the heat to 350 degrees. Bake 13-16 minutes or until lightly browned.
- Serve with warm pizza sauce for dipping.