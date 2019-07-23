Eat Fit Shreveport partners with Habaneros

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
The Latest: Mueller wants aide to appear with him Wednesday
Top Stories
Venezuelan blackout eases in some areas; opposition rallies
Ukraine president’s party gets solid parliament majority
Cajun Navy to be featured on Discovery Channel
Waitr to start delivering beer or wine to your home
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Front to bring storms then break from heat & humidity
Top Stories
Cold front late Monday to bring heat and humidity relief this week
Cold front will arrive on Monday. Lower humidity begins Tuesday.
Rain chances are on the rise. Lower humidity will arrive next week.
Heat Health: Doctors warn about dangers of rising temperatures
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Boxer Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury in ring
Top Stories
Shaun White pushes forward on Olympic skateboarding track
Thomas crashes again as heat wave engulfs Tour de France
China’s Sun wins 200 free via DQ, gets shunned on podium
Panik’s double caps 3-run 8th as Giants rally past Cubs 5-4
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Vigil held for Louquandelyn Hargrove
Top Stories
Community celebrates military veteran’s 100th birthday
Miller County residents collect bottled water for SWAR flood victims
Thousands of dollars worth of youth football equipment stolen
Local state of emergency declared in Howard County
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Mind, Body, Soul: VonRay Fashion Camp
Top Stories
What are the best sandwiches in the Ark-La-Tex?
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Lottery
Top Stories
George Hodgman, author of best-seller ‘Bettyville,’ dies
Top Stories
R. Kelly spokesman steps down for personal reasons
Top Stories
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift score 10 MTV VMA nominations
‘Joker,’ Tom Hanks’ Mr. Rogers pic among TIFF selections
B.B. King’s ‘Lucille’ guitar going up for auction
Stuntman injury halts ‘Fast & Furious 9’ production in UK
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Eat Fit Shreveport partners with Habaneros
Living Local
by:
Fernanda Hernandez
Posted:
Jul 23, 2019 / 11:49 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 23, 2019 / 11:49 AM CDT
Don't Miss
Tokyo Olympics: One year countdown begins to 2020 Games
Goose freed, got stuck in pizza driver’s car grille
First look at “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks
Great white shark leaps from water to snatch fish off line
New “Top Gun” movie appears to remove flags from Cruise’s bomber jacket
After brain injury, Louisiana man uses art to inspire others
Michelle Obama dethrones Angelina Jolie as world’s most admired woman: poll
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out