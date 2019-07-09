Free Glass Blowing Demonstration at Central Artstation

Until you see a glass blowing demonstration with your very own eyes it could be hard to believe that you can start with a ball of molten glass and end up with incredible art pieces. You don’t want to miss this FREE glass blowing demonstration downtown at the Central ArtStation at 801 Crockett St. next to the big white dog Tuesday night starting at 5:00 p.m. Additionally, Christine Heimerman’s glass art along with almost 30 other glass artists are on display and can be seen FREE now through August 28 at ARTSPACE located at 708 Texas St. in downtown Shreveport. Visit http://artspaceshreveport.com/ for more information.