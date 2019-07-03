Free workshop for sexual assault survivors

Harrah's Louisiana Downs is hosting the Exotic Animal Races on Thursday, July 4. Ostriches and camels will take the post between Thoroughbred races. Don't miss these wacky races as the jockeys lunge to the finish line on camels and ostriches.

The Kid's Zone apron, face painting and food trucks open at 12 p.m. Eat up as food trucks serve up great local bites or check out the action-packed buffet dining in Harrah's Club - all you can eat, all day for $29.99. Post time for Race 1 is 3:15 p.m.