Function First talks proper office chair posture

Does your job require you to sit for 40 or more hours per week? For majority of americans, the answer is yes. Maintaining a bad posture over a keyboard is easy when you’ve been sitting for a long period of time. However, bad office chair posture can cause serious side effects, including pain in the neck, back, knees and hips, and even poor circulation. We welcomed Dennis Allison and Matthew Sermons with Function First Physical Therapy to talk to us about our posture and what we can do to help the problem. For more information or to schedule a consultation call Function First at (318) 828-1450.