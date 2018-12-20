Holiday Hairstyles and Nails with Guy’s Academy

If you love all things beauty and you’ve been considering taking up some cosmetology classes,

what better time to do so then to kick off the new year and invest in something that will enrich your future!

Our friends from guy’s academy visited Living Local to give us more information. We welcome Sue Burch, Guy’s Academy Owner and Master Educator, Megan Hodges, Cosmetology Instructor along some of their students to the studio. Guy’s academy of cosmetology and esthetics is located on 1141 Shreveport Barksdale Highway. For more information you can give them a call at (318) 865 5591.