‘Jefferson Salutes America’: A 4th of July Hometown Celebration

4th of July with the annual hometown celebration.

FREE to the public.

The “Big Show” begins at 6pm downtown at the Otstott Park gazebo.



The fun begins with a Children’s trike/bike parade including Uncle Sam himself and maybe even a few people dressed in historic summertime clothing strolling around.



At 9:30 PM the Fireworks finale begins over the Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown. Behind the Jeffersonian Institute, Jefferson, Tx



5:45 PM — Children’s Parade Line Up

6:00 PM — Welcome , Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance

6:00 PM — Children’s Parade & Judging

6:15 PM — Ice Cream Championship Judging

6:30 PM — Cake & Pie Auction–Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library

7:30 PM — Band Concert–Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band

8:00 PM — Intermission–Presentation of Trophies to Ice Cream Winners

8:15 PM — Band Concerts Resumes

9:15 PM — Finish of the Quaker State 500 Duck Race

9:30 PM — FIREWORKS FANTAZMAGORIA!!

For more information visit: https://visitjeffersontexas.com/