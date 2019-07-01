‘Jefferson Salutes America’: A 4th of July Hometown Celebration
FREE to the public.
The “Big Show” begins at 6pm downtown at the Otstott Park gazebo.
The fun begins with a Children’s trike/bike parade including Uncle Sam himself and maybe even a few people dressed in historic summertime clothing strolling around.
At 9:30 PM the Fireworks finale begins over the Big Cypress Bayou by the bridge downtown. Behind the Jeffersonian Institute, Jefferson, Tx
5:45 PM — Children’s Parade Line Up
6:00 PM — Welcome , Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance
6:00 PM — Children’s Parade & Judging
6:15 PM — Ice Cream Championship Judging
6:30 PM — Cake & Pie Auction–Friends of Jefferson Carnegie Library
7:30 PM — Band Concert–Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band
8:00 PM — Intermission–Presentation of Trophies to Ice Cream Winners
8:15 PM — Band Concerts Resumes
9:15 PM — Finish of the Quaker State 500 Duck Race
9:30 PM — FIREWORKS FANTAZMAGORIA!!
