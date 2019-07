We all like to enjoy a delicious meal but going out to eat can come with questions like, do we need a babysitter and why are these restaurant chairs so uncomfortable? Accents Personal Chef, John Strand brings the fine dining experience to the comfort of your own home. He joins us in the studio to make a delicious French Rack of Lamb that will shock your taste buds!

Book Accents Personal Chef Services here: http://www.accentspcs.com/