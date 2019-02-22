Plex Fitness tells us the Golden Rule of fitness

In this segment for your health, we talk about the the golden rule of any fitness program or lifestyle and that is; you can’t outwork a bad diet. Without a proper nutrition regimen to go along with your active lifestyle, you could be wasting your efforts, or not seeing any progress, or worse, you could be putting your entire body at risk. We welcomed to the studio Doug Mercado from Plex Fitness, to talk to us about the importance of nutrition and give us some helpful tips.



