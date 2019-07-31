Quilting & embroidery classes at Fabric Boutique

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
95°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Biden braces for fight as Democrats turn against one another
Chinese billionaire indicted in US aluminum import scheme
Prayer vigil being held for missing Claiborne Parish man
deBerardinis Ponzi scheme trial delayed for psychiatric evaluation
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Hot, humid, & dry until the weekend
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Monitoring 2 tropical waves in Atlantic
Partly cloudy and hot Wednesday, rain possible this weekend
Kids Weathercast: Emmy Banker
Hot, humid, and mainly dry until the weekend
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
AP Top 25 Podcast: Uncertain East, wide-open West in Big Ten
Top Stories
FIFA expands Women’s World Cup from 24 teams to 32 for 2023
The Latest: Tigers trade Castellanos to Cubs
Pirates, Reds await suspensions for latest brawl
Dolphins Hall of Fame linebacker Buoniconti dead at 78
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Prayer vigil being held for missing Claiborne Parish man
Top Stories
Pets of the Week: Angel Fish and Alexa
U.S. women’s volleyball team arrives in Shreveport
Texarkana-area Boy Scouts council expands opportunities to those with disabilities
Arkansas attorney general visits Hope, shares tips to avoid scams
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Mind, Body, Soul: VonRay Fashion Camp
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Top Stories
Jury gets a glimpse into costs of making a Katy Perry hit
Top Stories
Judge: Smollett special prosecutor will still be appointed
Top Stories
Organizers finally cancel troubled Woodstock 50 festival
Mario Lopez walks back remarks on kids and gender identity
Popular YouTube ‘King of Random’ dies in paraglider accident
Meghan launching clothing line for UK women’s charity
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
Quilting & embroidery classes at Fabric Boutique
Living Local
by:
Fernanda Hernandez
Posted:
Jul 31, 2019 / 02:19 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2019 / 02:19 PM CDT
Don't Miss
French’s created a mustard-flavored ice cream
Sony developing wearable air conditioner controlled by app
After donating body to science, man finds out mother’s body used for ‘blast testing’
Father goes viral for handing out resumes on side of road, gets hundreds of job offers
79-year-old Ohio woman going to jail for feeding stray cats
Survey: 28% of food delivery people admit to snacking on your food before dropping it off
VIDEO: Woman tosses live puppy into dumpster
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out