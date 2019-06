Collaboration, critique and community come together in a CRUSH of creativity to celebrate the Arts of Northwest Louisiana as the Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC) hosts CRITICAL MASS 7, COLLECTIBLE ARTISTS EXHIBITION and ARTIST STUDIO TOURS during CULTURE CRUSH WEEK, March 5 through 9, 2019. Brenda Wimberly and Joshua, two past winners of CRITICAL MASS “Best of Show” joined us to tell us all about this exciting week of art.