SRAC presents Carafe & Crafts Night

Looking for a fun activity? Artspace and Eagle Distributing of Shreveport will present you with 6 unique wines while you paint your own wine glass on Thursday, April 11 @ 6:00pm-8:00pm. With the $30/person admission fee, you will get to take home a bottle of your choosing and your newly painted wine glass. You can call artspace any day 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 318-673-6535 or sign up and purchase your tickets on line at Carafe & Crafts Night .

