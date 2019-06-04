Summer Salads with Bella Nonna’s

Simple Summer Salad Ingredients
Dressing:
- 1/4 cup balsamic dressing
- 1 teaspoon dijon mustard
- 3/4 cup olive oil
- salt & pepper as desired
Salad:
- 10 ounces leafy green salad mix of your choice
- 4 ounces crumbled goat cheese
- 1/2 cup berries I used strawberries and blueberries
Instructions:
In a small bowl, whisk together balsamic vinegar and dijon mustard. Slowly pour in oil while whisking rapidly until it is combined.
In large bowl, toss greens with dressing. Top with berries and goat cheese.
Tomato, Cucumber, Avocado Salad
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cups of chopped tomatoes – I used cherry tomatoes
- 1 cucumber – peeled and seeded then diced
- 1 avocado – diced
- 4 oz feta cheese – cubed
- 2 tbs minced red onion
- 1 handful parsley – minced – about 2 tbs
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 1 tbs red wine vinegar
- 8 twists of black pepper from a pepper mill
Instructions:
- Chop tomatoes into a medium dice. If using cherry tomatoes, cut in half. Add to a bowl.
- Peel and seed one cucumber and dice. Add to bowl.
- Remove pit, dice avocado and using a spoon scoop out the avocado from the peel. Add to bowl.
- Cube feta and add to bowl.
- Add minced red onion and minced parsley to bowl.
- Whisk together olive oil, red wine vinegar and black pepper – pour over salad.
- Toss gently so the feta and avocado don’t break up. Serve immediately.
- If refrigerating – keep the avocado aside and add before serving.
