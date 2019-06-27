Thirsty Thursday cocktails with The Three Dons

These are not ordinary quilts! Visit the FREE Quilting exhibition in downtown Shreveport at the Central ArtStation at 801 Crockett St. next to the big white dog any day Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to see these incredible quilted works of art. Be sure to make the Central ARTSTATION one of your stops during Downtown ArtWalk Wednesday, July 3 to see a demonstration on how quilts are turned onto art you might hang on your wall, wear or even use in your home décor. It’s FREE and open to the public.