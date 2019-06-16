Local Radar Northwest Louisiana

Local Radar Views Northwest Louisiana: Use slider below to select your parish.

Pinpoint Doppler South

Pinpoint Doppler Shreveport-Bossier Metro

Pinpoint Doppler Caddo & Bossier Parishes

Pinpoint Doppler Webster Parish

Pinpoint Doppler Claiborne Parish

Pinpoint Doppler Bienville Parish

Pinpoint Doppler DeSoto Parish

Pinpoint Doppler Red River Parish

Pinpoint Doppler Sabine Parish

Pinpoint Doppler Natchitoches Parish

Latest warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service in the NBC 6 Weather twitter feed

Continuously updated time lapse from Downtown Shreveport
Continuously updated time lapse from Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook

