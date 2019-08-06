Lone Star NYE 2020

Skip to content
Top Stories
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
Top Stories
30-year old murder case solved in Louisiana
Louisiana Police transfer troopers amid cadet injury reports
Active search underway for Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney
Scientists discover big storms can create ‘stormquakes’
Top Stories
Cooler air arrives Wednesday setting up pleasant end to the week.. Gulf update
Top Stories
Rain and thunderstorms to continue with drier conditions on Wednesday
Heavy rain possible today through tonight.. cooler air returns tomorrow
8:30 pm Monday live update. Thunderstorms with heavy rain expected Tuesday through Tuesday night
Warmer with light rain Monday, heavy rain possible tonight through Wednesday morning
Top Stories
Fitzpatrick to start for Dolphins at Buffalo on Sunday
ALCS Game 4 postponed for rain, Yanks-Astros resume Thursday
Joe Maddon returns to Los Angeles Angels as new manager
AP Top 25 Podcast: Is Clemson being slighted by poll voters?
Top Stories
Spring Hill school district welcomes first school resource officer
Top Stories
ETX elementary teacher among those killed in weekend wreck
Fall Musical, Bright Star, comes to Shreveport Little Theater
University Veterinary Hospital holds open house
Pedestrians urged to look twice before crossing the street
Top Stories
Lawyers linked to Panama Papers seek to stop Netflix movie
Top Stories
Da Vinci’s “Vitruvian Man” drawing can go on loan to Louvre
Top Stories
Hollywood ‘fixer’ Scotty Bowers dies; he wrote tell-all book
Musicians Hall of Fame to honor group with New Jersey roots
Crossover artist Lauren Daigle reigns at Dove Awards
Only 3 returning big network shows see rise in live viewers
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
consumer watch
Arklatex Weather outlook Wed 10/16 a.m.
Bossier Police remind neighbors to lock their car doors
Suspect identified in beating, robbery of W. Shreveport hotel clerk
SAU Career Closet helps students land jobs
TAPD suspect foul play in death
Road rage arrest: SWAR man accused of following woman, pointing gun
SWEPCO files settlement agreement in Arkansas rate case
SFD, K-9's help search for missing person in New Orleans deadly hotel collapse
School mourns loss of teacher
Doctor sounds off on Impossible Burgers: ‘They’re not healthy’
Scientists discover big storms can create ‘stormquakes’
Republican leaders aim to unify support for Louisiana’s gubernatorial runoff
School suspends girls, says rape-awareness note was bullying
Mom’s viral Facebook post encourages blue Trick-or-Treat buckets for autism awareness
10 years ago today, the “balloon boy” hoax captivated America
Dozens attend first-ever ‘rage yoga’ class, which includes cursing and alcohol