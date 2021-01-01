Skip to content
Nashville police release surveillance video from Christmas Day explosion
Byrd’s perfect season comes to an end in division I state title game
Holiday returns: Dealing with the not-so-perfect gift
After naming bombing suspect, focus turns to motive
A weak cold front to arrive tonight; thunderstorms on the increase midweek
Breezy and warm Sunday, heavy rain possible Wednesday, chilly start to the New Year
The weekend will be sunny and mild; rain chances increasing next week
Christmas Day is looking bright and mild; a warm-up on the way for the weekend
Byrd’s perfect season comes to an end in division I state title game
AP source: Padres have deal in place to get Snell from Rays
Sunday Night Sports Blitz: Week 16
SNSB G-Men Nation Spotlight: Grambling Men’s Basketball wraps up non-conference play
Tubbs Hardware feeds BCPD officers, LSP troopers, and BPSO deputies on Christmas Day
Shreveport community members feed those in need in hopes of spreading holiday cheer
Video
Rotary Club of Shreveport donates gifts to Common Ground Community’s Christmas Market
93-year-old Texarkana woman loses home to car fire just 2 days before her birthday
Video
American Electric Power Foundation gives $25K to nonprofits in NWLA
January 01 2021 12:00 am
Lone Star NYE
Nexstar partners with KXAS in Dallas to broadcast “Lone Star NYE 2021”
Goodbye 2020! Massive fireworks show to usher in 2021
Video
Looking back: Fireworks from Lone Star NYE! 2019
Video
Here’s how NYE will look different to ring in 2021
Looking back: Watch 10-minute Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks from 2020
Video
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
HAPPY NEW YEAR
More Lone Star NYE Headlines
Looking back: How crews prepare massive fireworks show
Video
Looking back: Vegas Stars band performs popular covers
Video
Looking back: Emerald City Elevation Band performs
Video
Looking back: Partying inside Reunion Tower
Video
Vegas Stars band sparks social buzz during Lone Star NYE Live!
Video
Partying inside the iconic Reunion Tower Ball
Video
Emerald City Elevation Band rocks Party on the Plaza
Video
Replay: Lone Star NYE Live! fireworks ring in 2020
Share your NYE pics using the hashtag #LoneStarNYELive
PICS: “Party on the Plaza” kicks off in downtown Dallas
Video
Trending Stories
Trump signs coronavirus stimulus package and government-funding measure
Video
Byrd’s perfect season comes to an end in Division I state title game
Video
Oklahoma health officials reject CDC vaccine recommendation
BCFD offers fireworks safety tips
Texarkana woman arrested for allegedly stealing computers, candy from elementary school
Texas coronavirus hospitalizations fall but remain near peak
Golden girl in SWAR needs home for Christmas
Oklahoma sees 2,631 coronavirus cases 13 deaths in two days
SFD: Highland house fire deemed suspicious
Video
‘Smart Buses’ roll WiFi to students without access
Video
Nashville police release surveillance video from Christmas Day explosion
Video
5-year-old rings bell after finishing chemotherapy in St. Pete
Video
6 officers recognized for evacuating residents before downtown Nashville explosion
Video
3-year-old suffers stroke from COVID-19; doctors, family call recovery best Christmas present ever
Video
‘Nobody else was going to do it’: Barstool Sports raises over $6M to keep small businesses open
Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco
See what happens when meat lovers replace gingerbread houses with ‘charcuterie chalets’