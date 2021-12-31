Fireworks for a cause: Meet the charity behind Lone Star NYE

DALLAS (NBCDFW) — Join us for “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022” and support children in need, too.

The hourlong live broadcast on New Year’s Eve night will feature performances by county star Scotty McCreery. It all leads up to midnight and the biggest fireworks and drone show in the Central Time Zone. The show gets bigger and brighter every year and supports a good cause.

The fireworks and light show benefits the Children’s Medical Center Foundation and the work they do to support children and families across the region.

“The great thing about participating and watching it and getting involved is that you know at the same time that you’re enjoying that celebration on New Year’s Eve, you’re helping a place like Children’s Health,” said Brent Christopher, president of the Children’s Medical Center Foundation.

“This really honors the health care heroes that have been working so hard over the last few years which have been really difficult and also to support kids who’ve had to be in the hospital over the holidays with their families,” Christopher said. “It can be a tough time of year for them.”

You’re invited to visit give.childrens.com to see the ways you can support Children’s Health through volunteering, a donation or giveback programs through area businesses.

Watch “Lone Star NYE: Countdown to 2022” on this station starting at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. NBC 5’s Katy Blakey and KARK’s D.J. Williams will host from Reunion Tower’s Cloud 9 level.