Watch: See the last 3 Lone Star NYE fireworks shows

DALLAS, Tex. (NEXSTAR) — Not familiar with Lone Star NYE? A quick glance at last year’s fireworks show should fix that!

Click on the video above to see the fireworks spectacular from Reunion Tower in downtown Dallas that brought in 2021!

If that wasn’t enough fireworks for your taste, you can watch shows from the previous two years below.

Each year, Dallas proves it has the most spectacular fireworks show in the Central Time Zone – celebrating the beginning of the year by blasting off more than 5,000 fireworks.

The fireworks explode more than 500 feet above the street on the iconic Reunion Tower ball.

The 360-degree fireworks display runs for about 10 minutes and features numerous musical favorites.