Top Stories
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt
Top Stories
GM recalls 814K pickups, cars to fix brake, battery problems
Spain rocked by rulings that renew questions over Catalonia
US probes 4 automakers in new Takata air bag recall
Swiss to vote on setting climate goals in constitution
Top Stories
Mild afternoons and cold mornings will continue for the next few days
Top Stories
Gov. Edwards declares a State of Emergency due to severe weather and tornadoes
8:30 pm Thursday live update: No weather changes for Thursday as another frosty start leads to cool afternoon
Sunny and cool Wednesday, slight chance of rain early this weekend
Live update Tuesday 8:30 pm: Sunshine and chilly temperatures to stick around for a few days
Top Stories
Prosecutor finds no crime in Santa Anita horse racing deaths
Coyne hires Spanish driver Palou for full IndyCar season
Mayo Clinic announces college football’s comeback players
APNewsBreak: Union files grievance on behalf of Ellsbury
Top Stories
Donations down for Shreveport Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign
Top Stories
Community dines out to take out school lunch debt
Texas Senator Bryan Hughes visits Randy Sams Outreach Shelter
VA medical center hosts first annual stand down for veterans
Texarkana families line up for Angel Tree distribution
Top Stories
Recipe for holiday party dish
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Staying active during the holidays
Top Stories
PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS
Top Stories
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar
Top Stories
Taylor Swift, Spike Lee make year’s top entertainment photos
2019 Breakthrough Entertainer: A star-making year for Majors
Sage grouse slow Kanye West’s Wyoming building project
Oklahoma man in ‘The Innocent Man’ case released from prison
Reports of multiple shooting victims in Westerly; Schools on lockdown
Gas sells for $0.76 at north Louisiana service stations
High school coach portrayed in ‘Remember the Titans’ dies
Nurse sings holiday duet with cancer patient
Mercedes agrees to $13M US fine for recall reporting flaws
Doorbell camera captures man pooping on home’s front porch, then staying there for hours
How much would ‘The 12 Days of Christmas’ gifts cost today?
Amazon delivery driver dances after finding snacks
VA medical center hosts first annual stand down for veterans
Governor Hutchinson recognized for cyber security efforts
Search underway for missing Shreveport man
Gov. Edwards declares a State of Emergency due to severe weather and tornadoes