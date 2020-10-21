Louisiana election results

LOUISIANA ELECTION RESULTS

QUICK NAVIGATION

Louisiana Bienville Parish | Bossier Parish | Caddo Parish | Claiborne Parish | De Soto Parish | Natchitoches Parish | Red River Parish | Sabine Parish | Webster Parish
Your Local Election Headquarters

STATEWIDE

Election Coverage

LOUISIANA SPORTS WAGERING – PARISH RESULTS

Don't Miss

Nativo