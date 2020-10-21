Skip to content
Louisiana election results
LOUISIANA ELECTION RESULTS
QUICK NAVIGATION
Louisiana
Bienville Parish
|
Bossier Parish
|
Caddo Parish
|
Claiborne Parish
|
De Soto Parish
|
Natchitoches Parish
|
Red River Parish
|
Sabine Parish
|
Webster Parish
STATEWIDE
Election Coverage
NWLA Parish by Parish Results
Bienville Parish
Bossier Parish
Caddo Parish
Claiborne Parish
De Soto Parish
Natchitoches Parish
Red River Parish
Sabine Parish
Webster Parish
Louisiana Statewide Races & Ballot Measures
LOUISIANA SPORTS WAGERING – PARISH RESULTS
Don't Miss
Donald Trump wax figure shelved after visitors keep punching it
‘It’s over us’: Anchors flee TV studio as possible tornado moves across North Carolina station
Video
8-year-old girl throws mattress from burning home, jumps to safety
Video
True crime researcher uncovers identity of mystery woman ‘Lavender Doe’ on ‘Dateline’
Video
Great white sharks spotted feasting on dead whale off coast of Hilton Head Island
Video
Alabama woman miraculously survives severe storm clinging onto tree
Video
Boat found wrapped around tree after severe Alabama storms
Video
