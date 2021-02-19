1 injured after shots fired into a vehicle on I-10

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday just before 6 p.m. on Interstate 10 near mile marker 72.

Investigators said a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-10 when the suspect’s vehicle pulled on side of them and several shots were fired. One person was struck and is in stable condition, Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

A motive has not been determined, the sheriff said.

The suspect vehicle is described as an older model mid-sized vehicle, dark in color. The suspect’s description is unknown.

This matter remains under investigation. If anyone witnessed this incident or has any information regarding this crime, they are urged to call APSO at 788-8772 or Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish at 789-TIPS (8477).

Additional information will be updated as the investigation allows, Gibson said.