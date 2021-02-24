12-year-old girl arrested for allegedly setting fire at elementary school in Jeanerette

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A 12-year-old girl is facing an aggravated arson charge for allegedly setting a fire inside an elementary school bathroom.

According to the state Fire Marshal’s Office, the Jeanerette Fire Department contacted the state agency Tuesday morning to assist in an investigation into a fire on the Jeanerette school’s campus.

The fire forced the school to evacuate 300 students as a precaution.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set with a lighter. The girl was identified as a suspect through surveillance footage.

The incident remains under investigation.