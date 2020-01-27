14-year-old arrested, charged with terrorism for threats to Iota schools

IOTA, La. (KLFY) — Iota Police report they have arrested a 14-year-old in connection with threats made against the town’s schools that resulted in closures last week.

An arrest warrant was obtained for the juvenile, whom police said has ties to the schools. The juvenile is being held at the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office on four counts of terrorism.

Students at the three schools had a four day weekend when administrators closed school Thursday and Friday due to threats received by phone and on social media. Specifically, police investigated threats on Snapchat and Instagram.

Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle said more information will be released on the arrest at a later time. He thanked the State Police’s Intel Division, Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for their help in investigating the case.