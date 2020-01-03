15-year-old Walker Vincent and mother, Gretchen Vincent, laid to rest after Lafayette plane crash

Two of the five victims killed in a Lafayette plane crash on Saturday, Dec. 28, were laid to rest Thursday afternoon.

Vincent Walker, 15, and his mother, Gretchen Vincent, 51, had a joint funeral at Our Saviors Church in Lafayette.

The funeral was a little over an hour long, but many people spoke about Walker and Gretchen during the service, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry and LSU Head Coach Ed Orgeron’s wife, Kelly Orgeron.

Orgeron finished her speech at the joint funeral by saying the LSU Tigers would win the national championship for Gretchen and Walker.

“I know Gretchen and Walker will be screaming on January 13, when we take that national championship trophy home,” Orgeron said.

The three remaining victims’ funerals will be on Friday and Saturday.