15th District pursues charges against woman who led BBQ protest in front of mayor-president’s house

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The woman who led a protest outside of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s house over the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin in August 2020 has an arraignment set for next week in the 15th Judicial District Court.

Tara Fogleman Laxey, 46, of Lafayette, faces misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace and obstruction of public passages after starting a cookout in front of Guillory’s home. Laxey told News 10 that the protest was peaceful and was a way to invite dialogue and conversations after Pellerin’s shooting by Lafayette officers on Aug. 21, 2020.

“I would not call it a protest. I would call it reaching out. He is uncomfortable in our neighborhood. I decided to meet him where he is comfortable,” explained Laxey.

Guillory responded, “My family felt civil unrest. Members from the community came to my house. My wife and children had to witness that. Our community will not tolerate civil unrest.”

Laxey’s arraignment is set for Feb. 9. It is not immediately clear why the matter is being brought up in the 15th Judicial District Court instead of Lafayette City Court.