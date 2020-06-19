17-year-old passenger killed in Vermilion Parish crash

ERATH, La. (KLFY) — A two-vehicle crash on La. 339 near Pickett Road claimed the life of a 17-year-old girl from Erath, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I officials.

Caroline Claire Toups was a front passenger in a 2006 Cadillac CTS headed east on Pickett Road. The driver of the car, whose name is being withheld due to her age, ran a stop sign as she attempted to cross over La. 339. The Cadillac was struck on the side by a northbound 2011 Dodge Ram. The crash happened shortly before 3:45 p.m. today.

Despite being buckled up, Toups died at the scene due to the severity of the crash. The driver of the Cadillac was properly buckled up and was transported to an area hospital critical injures. The driver of the pickup was also buckled up and suffered only minor injuries.

While impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.