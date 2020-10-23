5 injured after gunfire erupts on I-10 in Acadia Parish

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Two victims are in critical condition after multiple shots were fire from a passing vehicle on Interstate 10 Thursday night.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, deputies responded shortly before 9:30 p.m. near Mile Marker 84.

Investigators believe the victim’s vehicle left Crowley entering the interstate traveling eastbound. As the victim’s vehicle neared Mile Marker 84, “multiple shots were fired into the vehicle from a separate vehicle traveling the same direction,” the sheriff said in a statement Friday.

The victim’s vehicle came to rest after crossing the median and entering the westbound lanes of Interstate 10. No other vehicles were involved, Gibson said.

The victim’s vehicle was occupied by six people, including two adults and two juveniles, at the time of the shooting.

In all, five people were struck from the gun fire, with two being in critical condition as of Friday morning.

“It is investigators’ belief that this was a deliberate act aimed towards occupants within the vehicle and not a road rage or random act,” Gibson said.

This investigation is active and no arrests have been made as of this time. We will provide new information as it becomes available.