Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office searching for burglary suspects

by: KLFY Staff

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)– The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying two people involved in a burglary.

Officials say the burglary happened on the 200 block of Roller Rd in Crowley around 2:35 a.m. on January 24.

Video surveillance shows two people.

One suspect is being described as a white man.Officials say he was wearing a blue jacket, tan pants, and black shoes.

The other suspect appears to be wearing a light-colored hoodie, a back pack, and a possible face mask.

If anyone has any information, please contact APSO at 337-788-8726.

