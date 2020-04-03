Acadiana business making touchless door handle to help stop spread of virus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Mezco Fabrication, a metal shop in Acadiana, is making a line of touchless door handles for buildings and businesses. They’re even working on a proto-type for shopping carts. News 10’s Mark Rigsby shows us what they’ve come up with.
If your building or business would like to participate in the proto-type testing for the touchless door handle, you can contact the company with the information below:
Mezco Fabrication, LLC, 201 Arabian Drive, Lafayette, LA 70507
Phone: 337-896-2005
