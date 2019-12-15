Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams take 5A state title, 8-3 over Destrehan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — In the finale of the 2019 high school football season, the Acadiana Wreckin’ Rams and the Destrehan Wildcats put on a show in the class 5A state final in the Superdome.

In a season where Acadiana was used to offensive firepower — scoring over 70 points in four games — The Rams only needed 8 points to take home the state championship back to Acadiana, winning with a final of 8-3.

They say defense wins championships. That proved true for the Rams. A safety forced by the Acadiana defense late in the fourth quarter secured the win. Senior linebacker Derreck Bercier dropped the Wildcats quarterback in the endzone, giving the Rams two points and the ball back.

Any state championship win is special, but for all the senior playmakers this team showcased, the state title rings might shine a bit brighter.

The last time the Rams won the state title was in 2014 against the Wildcats. This is the first championship for head coach Matt McCullough and the fifth title for the program overall.