ACLU sends letter to ‘whites-only’ Louisiana cemetery that denied Black man’s burial

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- ACLU of Louisiana mailed a letter to the president of the Oaklin Springs Baptist Cemetery Association in response to media coverage of a Black Louisiana man who was denied burial at Oaklin Springs Baptist Cemetery, a “whites only” cemetery in Oberlin, Louisiana.

“Aside from your attempts to remediate the obvious damage caused by the Cemetery’s rejection, we urge you to immediately revise the governing body’s bylaws to eradicate any ‘whites-only’ provision, language, or references,” the portion of the letter said. “It is unconscionable and unacceptable that the Semien family—or anyone else—should face such blatant racial discrimination, especially during a time of mourning and grief.”