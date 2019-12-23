Additional arrests made in Lake Charles bystander shooting

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY) — An additional arrest has been made in this past weekend’s (Dec. 21) Brentwood-area shooting in Lake Charles.

Da’tavious L. Jefferson, 17, of Lake Charles was arrested Sunday and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and charged with principal to second-degree murder, armed robbery, and illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence. His bond was set at $530,000.

Jefferson joins four other men arrested for what deputies believe is a drug deal gone bad. Two were arrested on Saturday, a third man turned himself in Saturday afternoon, and the fourth does not appear to have been directly involved in the murder, but was the owner of a truck that may have been involved.

