African-American history of Lafayette neighborhood to be recognized

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The local African-American history of La Place Neighborhood will be recognized and celebrated with a heritage walk.

The walk will take place on February 21 at 9 am.

According to LCG, La Place was created in 1856. It’s the location of the first subdivision to be developed after the development of Downtown Lafayette.

Located across from West Congress Street near downtown, the La Place neighborhood holds a wealth of local history including the first school in Lafayette to offer academic classes to African Americans (in 1903), the first African-American Catholic Church (built in 1911), Lafayette’s first all-black baseball team, and “The Block,” which was the center of commercial, residential and social life for African-American and Creole populations throughout most of the 20th century.

Beginning 9 a.m. at the Saint Paul Church Rectory building, the walk will feature music by the Soul Express Brass Band, the unveiling of historic signage and historical information at each site with French translation provided by CODOFIL. This event is made possible by the Lafayette Preservation Commission, Saint Paul Catholic Church, Lafayette Consolidated Government’s (LCG) Development and Planning Department, the City and Parish Council Offices and the Mayor-President’s Office.

LCG Chief of Minority Affairs Carlos Harvin looks forward to the event, “I am thrilled to see the rich African-American history of this Lafayette neighborhood being celebrated, especially during Black History Month. By recognizing the importance of the La Place neighborhood and passing on its history, we are able to appreciate the struggles and triumphs of those who came before us while working towards a better future.”