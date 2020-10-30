AG: Former Kaplan officer arrested for alleged child sex crimes, including first-degree rape



BATON ROUGE, LA – A now-former Kaplan police officer has been arrested on multiple child sex charges, the state Attorney General’s Office announced Friday.

“My Cyber Crime Unit and I are committed to investigating and arresting those who exploit our children, no matter their professions or positions,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement. “Crimes against children are some of the most heinous acts imaginable, and they are even more despicable when perpetrated by people in authority who are supposed to be protecting kids.”

Casey Huffman, 28, of Kaplan, has been arrested and faces seven counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (possession), two counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13 (production), and three counts of first-degree rape of a juvenile under the age of 13.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Homeland Security Investigations, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Kaplan Police Department. Huffman was booked into the Vermilion Parish Jail.