Al Sharpton to speak at Trayford Pellerin’s funeral

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Rev. Al Sharpton will arrive in Lafayette next week where he is expected to speak during Trayford Pellerin’s funeral.

Pellerin, 31, was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers on Aug. 21. The investigation has been turned over to State Police.

Ronald Haley, an attorney representing Pellerin’s family, confirmed that the civil rights activist will be attending the funeral on Sept. 10 at Philidelphia Christian Church.

Pellerin’s death has deepened civil unrest in the Lafayette community, which Sharpton is expected to address.