Albertson’s locations to add special shopping times for seniors and vulnerable shoppers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Albertson’s supermarkets across the U.S. are adding special shopping times for their customers most vulnerable to coronavirus.

Those customers — including senior citizens and high-risk populations — will have the opportunity to shop on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“We have continued to take enhanced measures to clean and disinfect all departments, restrooms and other high-touch points of the store throughout the day, as well as a deep cleanse at the end of each business day,” said CEO/President Vivek Sankaran in a press release. “Cart wipes and hand sanitizer stations continue to be available at key locations within the store for your convenience.”

Sankaran said stores have created “contact-free” delivery procedures, including signature processes that let delivery drivers sign for you when delivering your order, after completing an ID check, if necessary.

During the crisis, Sankaran said Albertson’s will not be accepting returns temporarily. The Raincheck policy is also being suspended, seeing as some products may be out of stock indefinitely.

“The health and well-being of our team remains our top priority,” said Sankaran. “Associates diagnosed with COVID-19 will receive two weeks of replacement pay while they are unable to work. If the associate is unable to return to work after two weeks, the associate will be able to use any other sick leave pay or short-term disability. We will also pay any associate who is asked to self-quarantine by their health care provider or by our company, based on current CDC risk assessment guidelines, up to two weeks of replacement pay while they are unable to work.”