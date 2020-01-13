Live Now
Alexandria man arrested for allegedly hiring a hit man for murder

Louisiana Network
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KLFY) — An Alexandria man is free on bond after officials said he tried to hire someone to commit a murder.

Brandon Wade Beck, 44, of Alexandria faces one count of solicitation for murder after detectives received a complaint in the case. He was arrested on Dec. 19 and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center. Detectives also obtained a search warrant for his residence in Alexandria.

While details weren’t made public on the intended target or the intended hire for the potential killing, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were able to establish probable cause for a warrant for Beck’s arrest.

Beck was released from the detention center on Dec. 23 on a $150,000 bond.

