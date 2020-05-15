Alleged drug dealer attempts to hide cocaine in back of Jennings police unit

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- It started with a traffic stop and the detected the scent of marijuana and ended with the seizure of guns, drugs and cash from inside a home.

On Tuesday March 12, 2020, an officer with the Jennings Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge Challenger for a traffic offense.

Officers identified the driver as Deandrus Jones.

Officers said they established probable cause to search the vehicle due to the strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

During the search, officers reportedly found marijuana, ecstasy, heroin and approximately $5,000 in cash along with a digital scale.

Jones was taken to the Jennings Police Department where officers learned Jones allegedly “discarded cocaine in the rear seat of a patrol unit,” authorities said.

Jones was later released on a summons due to the closure of the parish jail as a COVID-19 health precaution.

On Wednesday March 13, 2020, officers with the Jennings Police Department with the assistance of Lake Arthur Police Department conducted a “no-knock” search warrant on Jones’ home on West Jefferson Street.

Jones was inside the home when officers discovered revealed ecstasy, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, digital scales, four handguns and an AK-47 rifle.

Officers said one of the handguns had a silencer attachment and was later found to be a stolen firearm from Acadia Parish.

Officers also located ammunition, magazines, and holsters with the firearms.