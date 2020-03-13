Breaking News
Number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana rises to 19

Angola Prison Rodeo postponed for spring, refunds available March 13

Louisiana Network

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Officials with the Angola Prison Rodeo announced that the spring rodeos scheduled for April have been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Refunds will be available starting Friday, March 13 for those who have already purchased tickets. A Facebook post seemed to indicate current tickets will not be honored when the rodeos are rescheduled. New tickets will need to be purchased.

” Sorry for the inconvenience, but this is for the safety of the public, staff and offender population,” stated the post.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss