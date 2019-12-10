Arrest made in shooting death of Rapides Parish man

On Monday, 25-year-old Kyle Ryland was arrested on one count of second degree murder.

Ryland was arrested in connection to a Dec. 8th shooting that happened in the Kolin area, where 56-year-old Steven Saucier was killed.

Rapides Parish Sheriff’s officials say witnesses saw Ryland Saucier arguing. That’s when they say, Ryland pulled out a gun and shot Saucier.

Officials say throughout the investigation, sufficient probable cause was established and a warrant was granted for Ryland’s arrest in reference to one count of 2nd Degree Murder.

On Dec. 9, Ryland was taken into custody without incident and booked in to the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

He is currently being detained at the detention center in lieu of posting a $250,000 bond.