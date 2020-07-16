Bar owners meet with Governor Edwards’ staff to discuss second closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- Thursday bar owners from across Louisiana met with Governor John Bel Edwards’ staff to discuss the state’s second shutdown of bars.

“It was tough the first time we had to turn off those lights. I think it was even more devastating the second time. Now we’re mad,” Danita Maldonado said.

Maldonado and Carrol Trahan own Bourbon Hall bar in New Iberia.

With only a 48-hour notice from the governor on Saturday, they had to shut the doors to their bar once again Sunday night.

“For so many owners in our position that could be a death sentence for a lot of us, and that’s unfortunate. And it looks like the governor is okay with that,” Maldonado said.

Thursday the pair and several other bar owners met with one of Governor Edwards’ attorneys about their decision to close bars again.

“They talked about all of the experts they met with. They met with the health expert and the coronavirus expert and this expert. I asked them if they sat down with anyone single business owner who owned a bar whose life was going to be directly affected by this? No,” Maldonado added.

She says the attorney told them that data shows bars are one of the number one places COVID-19 is spreading, and there was nothing more the governor’s office could do.

“In addition to closing down our bar, you’ve literally decimated our lifeline. Our kids’ college funds, our mortgage on our home, things like that are in question because we simply can’t open our bar,” Maldonado told News Ten.