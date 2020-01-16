Basin Bridge emergency construction project will cause lane closure near Whiskey Bay

An $800,000 construction project on the Basin Bridge will begin this week and could cause heavy delays.

The project will repair damage left by a fiery traffic accident in August 2019.

“There was like four trucks that caught on fire. One of them had lumber on it, so the lumber came off the trailer. Then it caught on fire, so it burned the top of the deck,” Bill Oliver, DOTD District Engineer Administrator, said.

Oliver said the fire caused the concrete on the bridge to start deteriorating.

“It’s an emergency project to remove and replace the top layer of that deck,” Oliver told News 10.

To complete the project, crews will close one lane of I-10 westbound near the Whiskey Bay exit.

“As it ages like this and you get rain on it, the water will sit in those depressions, and you’ll get some more deterioration. Traffic will beat out areas, so you could have a failure of a spot. A deck could fall through,” Oliver said.

The renovation on the bridge will take place from January 17th to the 27th, however, construction will only happen during the weekends from Friday evening at 9 p.m. to Monday morning at 6 a.m.

The DOTD recommends taking alternate routes while construction takes place.